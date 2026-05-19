Warriors need bold move to land surprise draft target

The Golden State Warriors already have a surprise draft prospect on their radar, with reports linking the franchise to Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. ahead of next month's draft.

According to Kevin McPherson of Hogville.net, the Warriors have met with Acuff as they evaluate their draft options, but would almost assuredly need a major move in order to land the 19-year-old guard.

Warriors would need major move to land Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff is expected to be well and truly off the board by the time the Warriors are on the board at 11, meaning they'd need a major trade to slide up to potentially as high as the fifth overall pick currently held by the pacific rival L.A. Clippers.

That hasn't stopped the Warriors from recently interviewing Acuff, with McPherson reporting that it went "absolutely amazing" in a potential signal of the franchise's plans come draft night.

Source: Arkansas guard Darius Acuff, Jr., recently met with the Golden State Warriors; GSW currently holds the 2026 NBA Draft No. 11 pick (lottery 1st round) & would almost certainly need to trade up to select Acuff; I'm told his interview w/GSW was "abso-f***ing-lutely amazing!" pic.twitter.com/Ds5wavijlF — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 18, 2026

Acuff posted huge numbers in his freshman season at Arkansas, posting 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting a highly efficient 48.4% from the floor and an incredible 44% from 3-point range on nearly six attempts per game.

The question mark with Acuff is on the defensive end of the floor, with Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports noting that his "abilities and effort level were poor at Arkansas." Yet for a Warrior team in desperate need of shot-making and playmaking off the dribble, defensive concerns shouldn't be too much of an issue, at least not early in his career when he'd presumably be coming off the bench.

The price to acquire Acuff would presumably be high in a loaded draft. Depending on how far he fell, Golden State would likely need to add at least an unprotected first-round pick to move up from 11 to a selection in the top seven or eight.

Darius Acuff Jr. could be long-term Stephen Curry replacement

No one is going to replace Stephen Curry, but the Warriors are yet to find a young player who could potentially take the keys of the franchise after the 2x MVP eventually finishes up.

Golden State missed on three different lottery picks across 2020 and 2021, and while Brandin Podziemski has been impressive after being taken 19th overall in 2023, there hasn't quite been the rate of improvement to suggest he can lead the franchise forward.

That could change with Acuff who would be given a couple years to learn from arguably the greatest guard of all time, with the hope he could lead the Warriors into a new generation after Curry retires. Whether the front office is willing to make the bold trade to move up in the draft though is a significant source of scepticism.