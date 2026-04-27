Warriors preparing for bold moves after likely Steve Kerr exit

The offseason is shaping up as one of big change for the Golden State Warriors, and even more so if Steve Kerr walks away from the franchise as expected after 12 seasons and four NBA championships.

Kerr's exit would signal a loss of continuity that's been so important for the Warriors in the last dozen years, and it could spark bold moves on the roster as the front office looks to build a team that can get back to deep playoff action.

Warriors preparing big changes if Steve Kerr departs as head coach

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday, Kerr's departure could lead to more drastic roster changes than what would otherwise be forthcoming should the 60-year-old remain as head coach.

"There is a growing belief that the roster overhaul around Curry could prove to be more drastic if Kerr is no longer the coach," Stein wrote.

With only six players currently under contract for next season, Golden State have smartly put themselves in a position where they've got the flexibility to cater the roster depending on Kerr's decision.

Considering they've got almost all their future first-round picks still in their back pocket, there's even the possibility of trading one or two of those players who are under contract as they find ways to upgrade the roster.

However, a drastic overhaul would also be bold and comes with no shortage of risk. The Warriors have found success over the last 12 years because of their chemistry and familiarity, something that could be lost in one summer if Kerr departs and veteran Draymond Green follows suit.

It could take time to rebuild such chemistry with a much different looking roster, but time isn't an aspect Golden State necessarily have up their sleeve with franchise superstar Stephen Curry now 38-years-old.

Abundance of change might be just what the Warriors need

On the contrary, there's an argument to be made that what the Warriors have now has grown stale, having missed the playoffs in four of the past seven seasons, albeit they've also won a championship in that time.

In a league that's swaying towards younger stars and with an ever-increasing combination of size and skill at all five positions, Golden State are old, small and unathletic in comparison to most teams around the NBA.

Perhaps change is just what they need to rejuvenate themselves and give Curry one more opportunity at a fifth championship. If they can upgrade around Curry and can catch up to the league somewhat in the areas of size, athleticism and youthful exuberance, perhaps the 2x MVP is still great enough to lead another deep playoff run.