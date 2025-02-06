Warriors make bold trade deadline decision in wake of blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal

After making a blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors have chose not to make any further deals ahead of the now passed NBA deadline.

It comes as somewhat of a surprise given the Warriors' decision to go all-in on Butler, having acquired the 6x All-Star while also giving him a new two-year, $112 million contract extension.

The Warriors have chosen not to make another trade

The need for a stretch five was arguably even more glaring following the Butler trade, but Golden State chose not to trade for Nikola Vucevic or another big man option. After starting the last four games for Steve Kerr, rookie center Quinten Post is expected to have his two-way deal converted to a standard contract.

The 4-for-1 deal on Wednesday and converting Post's contract leaves the Warriors with two open roster spots, meaning they'll be active and aggressive on the buyout market according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors continued to have conversations with the Bulls revolving around Vucevic, but couldn't execute a deal for what would have likely become their starting center.

It means that veterans Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney -- both on expiring contracts -- will remain with Golden State for the remainder of the season. The duo had long been seen as likely salary going out in a trade, but the championship pair will now play out the season before becoming unrestricted free agents in the offseason.

Buddy Hield was another veteran who could have been on the move as a mid-tier $8.8 million salary, but fans will have to continue enduring the up-and-down form of the veteran sharpshooter. Hield found some rhythm with 18 points on 4-of-8 3-point shooting against the Jazz on Wednesday, but is otherwise shooting just 31.5% from beyond the arc since the start of December.

The Warriors have also retained all their young players beyond the deadline, including Jonathan Kuminga whose future is now fascinating as a restricted free agent this offseason. Kuminga is set to return to the floor in the coming weeks, having been out since January 4 due to a significant ankle injury.

A backup point guard is seen as a major need for Golden State in the buyout market, having moved on from Schroder after less than two months with the team. Brandin Podziemski has rounded into some excellent form as more of a combo guard, while Butler could be seen as a prominent ball-handler/creator when Stephen Curry is off the floor.