Warriors boldly aiming to steal 5x All-Star from former Finals rival in free agency

Having been a huge part of the Boston Celtics success over recent years, it's been widely assumed that veteran center Al Horford would finish his career with the franchise he won an elusive first title with last year.

Yet that may not be the case if the Golden State Warriors have anything to do with it. With less than three hours until the start of free agency, the Warriors are prominently linked to a move for Horford given their need for a veteran center.

Warriors are looking to steal Al Horford from the Celtics

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State "have identified a stretch center as a priority." That's good news given the Warriors only have youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis as centers under contract for next season, but it also bad news for Kevon Looney and his 10-year tenure with the franchise as he prepares for unrestricted free agency.

While Golden State have been previously linked to Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez, and could presumably have interest in former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, it might be the 39-year-old Horford who is at the top of their wish-list.

Jayson Tatum's torn achilles injury almost assuredly takes the Celtics out of contention next season, while they've already made big moves this offseason to shed future salary in trading veterans Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Perhaps there's now a window for the Warriors to sneak in and convince Horford that they are now the team that can provide him the last opportunity to play a meaningful role on a strong playoff-contending team.

"Many in the league continue to link Al Horford to the Warriors as a preferred target," Slater wrote on Monday. "If the Warriors use the taxpayer midlevel exception (projected at around $5.7 million) on Horford or another free agent, they’ll be hard-capped at the second apron, currently projected at $207.8 million."

Horford has started in 75 of his 125 regular season games over the past two years, but usually came off the bench when Porzingis was available. The 5x All-Star could be slotted into a starting role at Golden State, playing alongside notable veterans Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and nearly a block in 27.7 minutes per game last season, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range on over five attempts.