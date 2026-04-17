Warriors may have just boosted emerging powerhouse with surprise result

The Golden State Warriors went into Los Angeles and pulled out a suprise win over the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night, eliminating their pacific rival and moving to just a game away from their own playoff berth.

However, with the victory, the Warriors also inadvertently helped the NBA's emerging powerhouse in the Oklahoma City Thunder who now have a lottery pick heading into this year's draft despite once again finishing as the top seed in the Western Conference.

Warriors gift Thunder a lottery pick by eliminating Clippers

This year's unprotected first-round pick is the final piece owed by the Clippers to the Thunder from the fateful Paul George trade way back in 2019. When L.A. started the season with a dismal 6-21 record through the first 27 games, there was anxiety growing among the league that the reigning champions could be headed for another valuable top 4-5 pick in a loaded draft.

The Clippers responded and eased that anxiety among league circles, going 36-19 from there on which ranked sixth in the league over that period. Yet as good as they were, they'd come from so far back that a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the penultimate game of the season sunk them to the ninth-seed and to Wednesday's elimination game against the Warriors.

While the Clippers were favorites, going up against Stephen Curry in a one-off elimination game is nothing short of terrifying. Curry brought Clippers' fears into reality, going for 35 points to lead Golden State to a 126-121 victory.

Now the fears turn back to the rest of the league ahead of next month's draft lottery. There's still an overwhelming likelihood that the Clippers pick will fall outside the top 10, but there remains a slight chance now that it conveys into a top four selection.

Thunder keep getting richer thanks to Warriors victory

It's not as if the Thunder need anymore help, having backed up last year's championship with a 64-18 record this regular season that has them favorites to repeat heading into the playoffs. They have what will likely soon become a 2x MVP in his prime in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while almost all of their core rotation are young players still on the improve.

Oh, and they still have a host of incoming first-round picks over the next 6-7 years to just continually top up with young talent, make big moves on the trade market, or quite frankly do whatever they want/need to do in order to build what may become the next great dynasty after Golden State.

The Warriors delivered some memorable basketball to clinch a thrilling win and continue their season, but you can bet your life that 27 of the 28 front office's watching on would have come away disappointed by the result.