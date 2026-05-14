Warriors reportedly faced stunning Brandin Podziemski trade decision

The Golden State Warriors have faced some decisions on Brandin Podziemski in the past, most notably after his impressive rookie year where his name came up in trade conversations surrounding Utah Jazz star Lauri Markannen.

But more recently the Warriors faced another stunning decision on the young guard's future, with the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly attempting a trade for Podziemski prior to February's mid-season deadline.

76ers pursued Brandin Podziemski trade with Warriors

In the wake of Daryl Morey's exit from the 76ers on Tuesday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice has reported on multiple players around the league who the now former president of basketball of operations made a run at, including Podziemski and former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo.

"Among other players the source said the Sixers made runs at, unsuccessfully: Naji Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks, Donte DiVincenzo of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors and Ryan Dunn of the Phoenix Suns. None of those players were moved," Aaronson wrote.

It would have been fascinating to see what the offer on the table was from Philadelphia, including whether there was a possibility that Golden State could could have got their hands on a different young guard in Jared McCain.

Considering Morey ultimately sent McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for what's resulted as the 22nd overall pick and three second-round picks, you'd have to think the Warriors could have landed the young shaprshooter if they were willing to deal Podziemski.

Golden State have been notably committed to Podziemski though ever since those Markkanen discussions. In fairness to them, the 23-year-old is more proven than McCain at this stage, though some may think differently considering the former 16th overall pick has already delivered playoff impact for the Thunder in recent weeks.

Brandin Podziemski is extension-eligible this offseason

Just how committed the Warriors are to Podziemski will be assessed this summer, with the former 19th overall pick extension-eligible heading into his fourth NBA season. If player and franchise can't reach an agreement on a new deal, Podziemski will enter restricted free agency next offseason in a similar manner as to what Golden State just went through with Jonathan Kuminga.

Alternatively, the Warriors could be more open to dealing Podziemski in a way they clearly haven't been until this point, and they may ultimately regret not taking whatever was on the table from the 76ers when they had the opportunity.

Podziemski enjoyed increased opportunity late in the season for Golden State, finishing with career-high averages of 13.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals, while also adding 5.1 rebounds and shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.