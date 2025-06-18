Warriors break silence and make Jonathan Kuminga's free agency painfully obvious

Jonathan Kuminga's free agency continues to be the hottest topic surrounding the Golden State Warriors right now, with the countdown on toward a decision that will dictate whether the young forward ultimately remains with the franchise or not.

Just weeks out from that decision and the Warriors have broken their silence, or at least majority owner Joe Lacob has during a recent interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard.

Joe Lacob and the Warriors aren't giving up Jonathan Kuminga easily

If there's one aspect to Kuminga's future that's become painfully obvious, it's that Golden State won't be letting the former seventh overall pick walk for nothing as a restricted free agent. Lacob essentially said as much in a revealing quote where his love of Kuminga is rather blatant.

“We do have the right to match, as everyone knows, and that's a fact. And it would take a lot for me not to match, or us not to match," Lacob said. "But, you know, again, we have to look at what makes our team best.”

Stating 'me' before 'us' may just be in reference to the fact Lacob is the one paying the contract, but it's hard not to take it as a direct signal of the high regard he holds Kuminga in compared to others within the organization.

While it's nigh on impossible to see Lacob and the Warriors letting Kuminga walk for nothing, it's also unlikely they allow the 22-year-old to leave in a sign-and-trade where they don't get considerable value in return.

That potential value is hindered by the fact only 50% of Kuminga's contract counts as outgoing salary in a sign-and-trade scenario, raising the chances that he remains with Golden State on a new deal this offseason.

Kawakami and ESPN's Bobby Marks have both recently suggested a three-year deal at around $25 million per season, with the final year being a player option that would allow Kuminga to opt out and seek more money should his form and the NBA landscape command it.

A shorter-term deal also mitigates the risks for Golden State, with the fit between Kuminga and the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green still very much uncertain heading into next season.

As for Lacob, some Warrior fans may be anxious at the fact the majority owner has so much say in basketball decisions. Yet in this instance, they can rest assured knowing the owner values Kuminga highly and won't be letting him go without meaningful value in exchange.