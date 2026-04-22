Pat Spencer's transition from elite lacrosse player to genuine NBA player has been one of the most fantastic and unheralded storylines across the NBA in recent times, but the 29-year-old's future is up in the air after finishing this season out of Steve Kerr's postseason rotation for the Golden State Warriors.

Spencer enjoyed a career-best year on the back of a host of Warrior injuries, yet that may not be enough to solidify his future with the team which should only be extended under the condition that he returns again on a two-way contract.

Pat Spencer should only return to the Warriors on a two-way contract

Having finished last season on the main roster where he appeared in eight playoff games, the 6'2" guard was only just brought back onto the roster this season, having signed a two-way deal on media day as the beneficiary of Taran Armstrong departing Golden State to sign a contract overseas.

It would be odd for a player to not once but twice be on the main roster only to return to a two-way contract, but after completing his third season in the league, Spencer still remains technically eligible to be on a two-way deal for one more year.

That should be the only path where he actually remains with the Warriors going forward, with that despite the fact Spencer appeared in 66 games this season, made 14 starts and averaged nearly 19 minutes per game. For as helpful as he was at times in the wake of Stephen Curry only appearing in 43 games during the regular season, Golden State simply need a better option at the backup point guard position.

Spencer's averages of 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 35.7% 3-point shooting during the regular season were reasonable, but the fact he was immedietly axed from the postseason rotation is a telling sign.

Warriors have to upgrade from Pat Spencer this offseason

Given Curry is 38-years-old and entering year 18, the Warriors need to acknowledge he's going to miss time and that he'll need to be managed throughout the season. With that in mind and while Spencer has been a fun story, he's someone Golden State can upgrade from him given the amount of talent around the league.

Having a more proven player who could not only aid Curry during the regular season, but could also be part of Kerr's playoff rotation is something the Warriors should absolutely be pursuing in free agency this summer.

Perhaps it's worth bringing Spencer back on a two-way to provide more depth during a long campaign, yet even then one of those spots is already likely to go to LJ Cryer who impressed in limited opportunity late in the season.