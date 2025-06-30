Pat Spencer may have had some surprise impact for the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, but the 28-year-old's future with the franchise is all but over after a series of moves over the weekend.

Along with tending a qualifying offer to now official restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors also extended a two-way qualifying offer to young guard Taran Armstrong.

Pat Spencer's time with the Warriors has seemingly come to an end

Spencer, meanwhile, did not receive a qualifying offer and will become an unrestricted free agent. Golden State are quite clearly happy for the 28-year-old to explore his future elsewhere, signalling that his time with the franchise is most likely up after 45 games across the last two years.

Spencer himself had been on a two-way contract from February 2024 until March this year where he had that converted to a standard deal, making him eligible for the postseason where in eight games he averaged 4.5 points.

Despite this playoff impact, Spencer's spot at the Warriors now appears in jeopardy. The front office will assuredly target more proven veteran options once free agency gets underway, suggesting the chances of him returning to the main roster are low.

One thing working in Spencer's favor is the fact he's still eligible to return on a two-way deal. However, the competition for those three potential spots will be highly competitive, particularly with this indication that a fellow guard in Armstrong will take one of them.

Armstrong finished the season on a two-way contract with the Warriors, having signed after completing two years with the Cairns Taipans in Australia's NBL. The 23-year-old guard has yet to make his NBA debut, but did impress with Santa Cruz in the G League where in 11 games he averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists on an efficient 51% shooting from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Australian will now suit up for Golden State in the upcoming NBA Summer League, with this qualifying offer suggesting that he has the inside running on retaining a two-way deal with the franchise entering training camp in October -- assuming he accepts and doesn't get a better deal elsewhere.

Golden State will also have to decide on what to do with second-round draft picks Alex Toohey and Will Richard, with the potential that at least one if not both sign two-way contracts as well. The Warriors will also have a host of undrafted young players looking to push their case in Summer League, likely only adding to a crowded back-end of the roster.

Spencer will now become a free agent and can dictate his own future this offseason, but he may have to look elsewhere in the hopes of continuing his NBA career.