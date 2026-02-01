While they remain one of the prominent suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Golden State Warriors need to capitalize and execute a trade before next week's February 5 deadline.

If they fail to do so, the Warriors will return to a large chasing pack looking to acquire Antetokounmpo in the summer, with that including the pacific rival Los Angeles Lakers who could emerge as a genuine possibility for the 2x MVP.

Warriors can screw the Lakers by trading for Giannis in the coming days

The Lakers don't have the draft capital to be a strong suitor for Antetokounmpo right now, but that could change in the offseason where they could look to pair the Milwaukee Bucks superstar with Luka Doncic.

That's not a duo Golden State want to see in their own division, let alone the fact they want Antetokounmpo for themselves. While acknowledging that they aren't a major player in the Antetokounmpo stakes before the deadline, Lakers insider Anthony Irwin has reported that the franchise believes it's being discounted as a landing spot for the 10x All-Star.

I should clarify (as I do in the video), they feel like they should be considered real players for Giannis *THIS SUMMER* if he isn’t traded by the deadline. https://t.co/FR7aaXf7ct — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) February 1, 2026

The Warriors and Miami Heat are seen by many as the two most likely teams to pull off an Antetokounmpo trade before the deadline. The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been strongly linked to the 'Greek Freak', but a lack of draft capital means they would need three or even four-team frameworks -- something that could be too complicated to execute in a matter of days.

It remains to be seen whether the Bucks are truly willing to move their superstar right now, or if they're just gauging the market with the intention of opening up an even more league-wide bidding war during the offseason.

The issue for the Bucks is that if it does get to the offseason, Antetokounmpo will have much more leverage in where exactly he wants to go given he'll be on an expiring contract. That's when the Knicks, Lakers or another team really come into play, even if their assets/trade package aren't as appealing as others around the league.

Golden State's leverage right now is that they can send four first-round picks and pick swaps to Milwaukee, the latter of which in 2030 and beyond look incredibly valuable considering Stephen Curry will almost assuredly be in retirement.

The Warriors will be incredibly thrilled if they can acquire Antetokounmpo in the coming days, while it would taste even sweeter knowing they ruined the Lakers chance at making a bid during the offseason.