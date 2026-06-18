Warriors can be perfect Trey Murphy trade partner for Pelicans

The Pelicans are listening to trade offers for Trey Murphy III, who has been on the Golden State Warriors' radar for a while now. As Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported late on Wednesday evening, New Orleans "wants a lot" for the wing, and is interested in acquiring a lottery pick in this year's draft (subscription required).

You know who can give them that? The Warriors. Golden State has the No. 11 pick, which, as Fischer noted, could be on the move, but he specifically said that in relation to Murphy potentially being available.

Golden State's selection has proven to be a spot on the board that various rival teams have begun to pinpoint as a potential trade opportunity … partly because New Orleans is no longer hanging up on teams calling to inquire about two-way wing Trey Murphy III and the Warriors' longstanding interest in Murphy has been well-chronicled.

The Warriors are prioritizing youth this offseason, and keeping the No. 11 pick would do that, but, on the flip side, Murphy just turned 26 (as in today, June 18). He's an established player who would be key when Golden State begins life without Steph Curry, whenever that could be.

Pelicans reportedly interested in getting a 2026 lottery pick

New Orleans has only one pick in the draft, and that's at No. 58. It would have a high lottery pick, but because of last year's trade with the Hawks at the draft, the Pelicans gave it up. Atlanta will pick No. 8.

The Pelicans haven't established a clear direction that they're headed in, and that's been the case for a few years now. It doesn't make sense that, up until this point, they've been set on keeping Murphy. The same goes for Zion Williamson and Herb Jones. New Orleans isn't close to being a contender, so why not build around Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears?

Between Murphy, Williamson, and Jones, the Pelicans can get the most in return for the former. And getting the No. 11 pick in this year's draft would give New Orleans three lottery picks in back-to-back years.

It shouldn't matter much that it's a pick late in the lottery, either, with the talent in this year's draft class. Nate Ament, who Fischer said the Pelicans are interested in, may still be on the board at No. 11, as long as the Bucks don't snag him at No. 10 (or another team before that).

If the Warriors are serious about landing Murphy, their lottery pick would be the centerpiece of a package, and should pique the Pelicans' interest.