Warriors can crush Knicks dream with clear path to stealing notable free agent

While the Golden State Warriors still have up to six roster spots to fill as their Jonathan Kuminga stalemate continues, they aren't the only team with moves to make as training camp draws near next month.

One of those teams is the New York Knicks who after firing Tom Thibodeau and replacing him with long-time Warrior assistant Mike Brown, will be looking to take another step after falling to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York has been linked to a number of free agents as they look to finalize their roster in the coming weeks, including veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon who has also garnered interest from Golden State.

Warriors have obvious path to stealing Malcolm Brogdon from Knicks

Brogdon remains one of the more notable free agents left on the market, having won Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics just two years ago. Depending on the Knicks belief in young guard Tyler Kolek, Brogdon could prove a savvy signing to back up and even occasionally play alongside franchise star Jalen Brunson.

But if Brogdon is on New York's radar as insider Ian Begley of SNY recently stated, then why hasn't he signed? Perhaps it's got something to do with the Knicks only being able to offer a minimum contract, and the 32-year-old looking to avoid the stature of being a veteran minimum player as he enters the latter portion of his career.

Knicks have had dialogue with free agent Ben Simmons over the course of the offseason and certainly have had interest in him, but club has never made a formal offer to Simmons, per league sources. Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon among those on NYK radar for its lone roster spot — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 8, 2025

If that is the case, then the Warriors have an obvious path to stealing Brogdon from the Knicks' grasp. However, it would require Jonathan Kuminga to accept his $7.9 million qualifying offer as many are now expecting, something that would be a disaster for Golden State even if it gives them an easier avenue to Brogdon.

Having Kuminga sign the qualifying offer would allow the Warriors to open up the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. In that instance, rather than sign Al Horford to the taxpayer MLE and be limited to minimum contracts with their other signings, Golden State could split the non-taxpayer MLE into multiple players.

If the Warriors were truly interested in Brogdon, it would give them access to paying him a little more than the vet minimum which would very likely sway the former Rookie of the Year from the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

There's still a lot to play out before that point is reached, and we still don't know how interested in Brogdon the Warriors truly are, but the rising likelihood of Kuminga taking the qualifying offer does present a clear path to crushing the hopes of Knicks fans who want to see the nine-year veteran in the Big Apple.