Warriors can grant LeBron James wish they refuse to give Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors fans have been clamoring over recent years for the front office to better prioritize the Stephen Curry era, yet they've never proven willing to sacrifice multiple first-round picks for a win-now move.

The Warriors could now ironically do that for LeBron James, helping to entice the 4x MVP to sign with them in free agency if they show that type of urgency in building a championship-contending roster.

Warriors can grant LeBron wish they refused to give Steph

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported on Thursday that James is taking time with his decision, potentially in part to allow interested suitors to become even more desirable by strengthening their rosters.

...."James' agent, Rich Paul, is taking pitches from a handful of interested teams and the expectation is James will take time before deciding. That time would allow these suitors, including the Warriors, to beef up their rosters to better appeal to James, perhaps with a splashy trade," Slater wrote.

This would be an ironic twist given Golden State have refused to make such a move for Curry in recent years. Even with the acquisition of 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler at last year's mid-season deadline, it only cost the Warriors what resulted as the 20th overall pick along with Andrew Wiggins and other matching salary.

It would be a slight kick in the guts to Curry, but he might not care if it means signing James, landing another big-name player, and ultimately having a much stronger chance at winning a fifth championship next season.

Warriors could still trade for another star in addition to signing LeBron

A number of stars have already been traded in the lead up to and during the first three days of free agency, including previous Golden State targets Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, along with former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown who was sensationally dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The Warriors still have big-name players they could acquire to help lure LeBron though. New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III remains a significant player of interest, while the idea of trading for James' former championship teammate, Anthony Davis, won't go away while the 41-year-old is still a free agent (or if he eventually signs with the Warriors).

Golden State have moves they can make, it's just about whether they're bold enough to complete them, and if they can get a sense that James is ready to land in the Bay Area.