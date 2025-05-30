Warriors can grant Naz Reid the wish Timberwolves simply can't

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not only joined the Golden State Warriors as an eliminated team in this year's playoffs, but likewise now look ahead to some huge decisions to make in free agency.

After dealing Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks before the start of the season, the Timberwolves will have try and use their additional flexibility to bring back the likes of Julius Randle (player option), Naz Reid (player option) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (unrestricted free agent).

But Minnesota won't have full control of the situation, particularly in regard to Reid and Alexander-Walker who as bench players could seek expanded roles. If that's the case, then the Warriors could be right there to pounce.

The Warriors could grant Naz Reid his starting wish

Reid has started in just 74 of his 406 career regular season games, having been stuck as the third big at the Timberwolves behind Towns and Rudy Gobert (and now Randle and Gobert). He's been incredibly valuable in a sixth man role - including winning the award last season -- but there's often a thought of just how good he could be as a starter.

The 25-year-old views himself as a starter, stating that in the aftermath of Minnesota's elimination and ahead of free agency (assuming he opts out of his $15 million player option).

"Yes, 100 percent. 100 percent. But sometimes, if you want to be in a winning position, sometimes you might have to sacrifice. I definitely view myself as a starter," Reid said.

Perhaps the Warriors could grant Reid his wish -- a starting role while remaining in a winning environment. Golden State are on the search for a new center, and ideally one that would provide them some extra scoring and shooting alongside Draymond Green in the front court.

Reid could be the perfect solution, at least offensively where his ability to space the floor would greatly benefit the veteran trio of Green, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. In 17 games as a starter for the Timberwolves this season, Reid averaged 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 35.4 minutes.

The defensive end may be more problematic, particularly given the Warriors hung their hat on that end of the floor during their surge over the last 30 games of the season. The 6'9" Reid may still be more suited as a power-forward, with legitimate question marks on how he'd hold up defensively as a full-time starting center.

With Golden State exploring sign-and-trade scenarios involving Jonathan Kuminga, perhaps they could orchestrate a multi-team deal that sees Reid return the other way. It would be the second-straight year the Warriors have stolen a front court player off the Timberwolves, though you'd expect Reid to have more impact than Kyle Anderson did in his brief tenure at the franchise.