Warriors can grant Stephen Curry his wish by rectifying painful Klay Thompson wrong

Stephen Curry wants to play with Klay Thompson again.

That much was clear in an insightful piece from ESPN's Anthony Slater and Tim MacMahon on Thursday. While a reunion between the Golden State Warriors and their long-time starting shooting guard appears unlikely for the moment, Curry wields the sort of power that can grant his own wish and ensure the franchise rectifies their mistake with Thompson.

Warriors can grant Stephen Curry his wish in reuniting with Klay Thompson

The mistake isn't necessarily that the Warriors moved on from Thompson, something that's been vindicated given his reducing role at the Dallas Mavericks and subsequent drop in production over the last two seasons.

It's more to do with the way in which it happened, leading to tension that seemingly remains between Thompson and the front office/ownership. This is where Curry can play a key role, particularly if there's any hope of a reunion with the 5x All-Star.

"If that time comes and that conversation is had, of course I'm calling him and saying, 'We want you back,'" Curry said of a potential Thompson reunion. "And hopefully that would be a welcome message to him. But as we stand right now, that does seem like a far distant reality. But so did him leaving,"

For what it's worth, Thompson certainly didn't rule it out and rather claimed uncertainty over what the future holds. So what would a trade have to look like, especially on Thompson's current contract which isn't overly team-friendly?

Thompson makes $16.7 million this season, putting his salary in the awkward gap between Jonathan Kuminga's higher number, and the likes of Buddy Hield and Moses Moody. Kuminga's contract needs to be used alongside draft assets to find a legitimate upgrade, of which Thompson is clearly not at this stage of his career.

The contracts of Hield and/or Moody may also need to be used to find that upgrade should the incoming player be making $30+ million. However, if it's someone like Trey Murphy III -- who may be the most ideal trade target outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- then suddenly the Moody/Hield combination could be used for someone like Thompson.

Would that really be worthwhile? It doesn't sound it on paper, but if Curry desperately wants it then that's important to take into account. Plus, there's a sentimental aspect to this that cannot be ignored when it comes to Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green and the potential of the legendary trio finishing together.