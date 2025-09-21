Warriors can grant Stephen Curry his wish with controversial Jonathan Kuminga move

The Golden State Warriors remain stuck.

Despite their best efforts to significantly increase their contract offer to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, the young forward and his camp again turned them down demanding the final year in any deal be a player option rather than a team option.

Where do the Warriors go from here? Well, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Warriors veterans of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green continue to urge the front office to get a deal done.

"Over the last few weeks, the Warriors veterans -- Curry, Green, and Butler -- have all communicated with the Dubs' brain trust to get a deal done, sources said. All three stars want Kuminga back on the roster, as his athleticism, durability, and production can't be replicated. If lost, Kuminga's void will be felt throughout the 82-game season," Siegel wrote.

Jonathan Kuminga remains the Warriors best hope of being a contender

Curry's only wish at this point of his career is to win a fifth championship. He's self-aware enough to know that he's up against it, but also self-confident enough to know he's not that far away. Golden State are a tier below the absolute best in the West starting this season, and the 2x MVP probably understands that Kuminga is their best avenue to bridging the gap.

At 37, 36 and 35-years-old respectively, Curry, Butler and Green aren't going to suddenly become significantly better players than they were previously. That's different for Kuminga who is 22, providing the Warriors with legitimate individual upside they otherwise have little of on the roster.

Perhaps Kuminga takes the step, fits in within the Golden State eco-system, and makes them a far better team as a result. That's remains an unlikely path, making the alternative route much more prominent.

Part of getting Kuminga back is about preserving the salary spot and being able to trade him when he's eligible mid-season. Curry will know that if the former seventh overall pick can't be the one to make the Warriors significantly better, then perhaps he can be traded for someone who will.

Either way, Curry knows his chances of the team getting better and therefore of winning a championship become significantly reduced if Kuminga is back on the $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Giving into the demand of a third year player option would be a controversial move for the Warriors to now make after everything that's happened, but it might be one Curry wants them to complete to ensure there's a sufficient window for the team to get better.