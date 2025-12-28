Warriors can grant Stephen Curry's wish with blockbuster Anthony Davis trade

From Andrew Bogut to Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry has historically played with excellent defensive centers whose screen-setting and passing has made them effective within the Golden State Warriors offense.

Scarcely has Curry played with a dominant scoring big man, but that could all change if the Warriors were to make a risky but plausible trade with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire veteran All-Star Anthony Davis.

Warriors can grant Stephen Curry his wish with blockbuster Anthony Davis trade

Given Curry's sheer gravity with his 3-point shooting prowess, the fact Golden State have failed to put more interior scoring options around him in recent years is something the front office should probably draw more criticism for.

Jimmy Butler has addressed that to some degree with his interior scoring and ability to get to the free-throw line, but the 6x All-Star still often prefers to play facilitator instead of primary scorer. The best version of Jonathan Kuminga is a dominant downhill force at the rim, yet it's never come to fruition consistently and the young forward now finds himself out of Steve Kerr's rotation ahead of a likely trade once eligible on January 15.

Perhaps Kuminga is part of a Davis trade, though the front office would also need to be open to moving Draymond Green in the process. For all the injury issues and the risks associated with that, Davis remains a dominant two-way force when on the floor.

Before his most recent injury concern against Golden State on Christmas Day, Davis recorded 31 and 35-point games, while he also had 14 or more rebounds in three of the past four games. He averaged 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks last season, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 77.5% from the free-throw line.

While many Warrior fans will instantly be turned off from Davis given his injury history, the thought of pairing Curry with a talented big man is at the very least intriguing. It could certainly lessen the burden on the 2x MVP offensively, not to mention what Davis would bring from a defensive standpoint as one of the best rebounders and rim protectors in the league.

Is it the sort of risky move the Warriors are willing to make to prioritize the remainder of Curry's prime? That will likely depend on the final asking price and what other options materialize between now and the February 5 deadline.