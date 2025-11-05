Warriors can kiss goodbye to ideal trade target after concerning injury update

There's already discussion over the Golden State Warriors need for another big man on their current roster, but one ideal target may already be off the table due to an ongoing and rising injury concern.

Walker Kessler began the season in exceptional fashion, yet has now been sidelined again by a shoulder injury that could be worse than first thought after missing the last two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.

Walker Kessler's candidacy as a trade target is dropping

According to the Jazz, Kessler is still undergoing further testing on his left shoulder, while Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune has suggested it could be a longer term injury which would be brutal for the Jazz following a surprisingly positive start to the season.

Walker Kessler did not travel with the team to Charlotte. He has returned to Salt Lake City to undergo further testing on his left shoulder. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 2, 2025

Soon, I hope. He’s getting a couple of different opinions but it’s possible this is a longer term injury. We’ll see what the doctors say. https://t.co/ioJ3dcB0hN — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 4, 2025

Kessler made an incredibly strong start to the season through the first five games, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks while shooting 70.3% from the floor and a shocking 75% from 3-point range.

The fourth-year center had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks in the season opener against the L.A. Clippers, while also posting a 25-point, 11-rebound, four-assist, four-block performance against the Phoenix Suns.

After failing to come to terms with the Jazz on a rookie extension prior to last month's deadline, there has been suggestions that Kessler could be a mid-season trade candidate if the franchise wants to prevent reaching restricted free agency with the former 22nd overall pick.

However, given Kessler's strong start to the season and now the troublesome injury, the chances of him being moved become slim. Not only will Utah not want to give up someone who could still be their long-term starting center for the next decade plus, but contending teams like Golden State may be weary of trading for someone with lingering injury issues.

Kessler is making only $4.8 million on the final year of his rookie deal, yet could be looking at something upwards of $20+ million per year in restricted free agency. The Jazz would need multiple first-round picks/young players to part ways with Kessler, with Danny Ainge a notoriously hard negotiator as the Warriors found out in their discussions regarding Lauri Markkanen last year.

Golden State have three centers on their roster with Al Horford, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis, but could look at an upgrade particularly as they look to manage the former throughout a long regular season.