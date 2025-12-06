Warriors can now gift Stephen Curry the wish he's been missing upon injury return

The Golden State Warriors have been unable to grant Stephen Curry with a consistent starting backcourt partner since the departure of long-time teammate Klay Thompson, but that might be about to change once the 2x MVP returns from injury.

De'Anthony Melton's return from a long-term knee injury in Philadelphia went as well as anyone could have expected, with the veteran guard offering impact on both ends as the Warriors nearly pulled off a stunning comeback victory.

De'Anthony Melton may quickly become Stephen Curry's backcourt partner

Melton was excellent as a starter next to Curry in two games last season, averaging 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and shooting 50% from 3-point range in crucial wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

Yet the idea of Melton becoming that player again was far more theory than reality when he signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract to return to the Warriors in free agency. You never fully know how any player coming off a long-term injury is going to look upon their return, particularly for someone like Melton who had been dealing with injury issues beforehand anyway.

But based on how Melton looked in his return against the 76ers, the thought of him as a starter-level guard is now a legitimate possibility rather than just holding blind hope that he can address some of Golden State's issues.

It was more than just the fact Melton finished with 14 points, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench. The most optimistic element was just how bouncy and smooth his movement was, whether it be as a ball-handler out of pick-and-roll or moving his feet laterally on defense.

Much has been made of the point-of-attack issues that have faced the Warriors so far this season, which is exactly why Melton may quickly become a starter if he can build upon a very positive first up performance.

It's been unfair on Curry to ask him to play in so many different starting lineups since the start of last season, including cycling through the likes of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters III, Dennis Schroder, Will Richard and others as starters next to the 37-year-old in the backcourt.

Melton may be the answer the Warriors have been desperately searching for since their decision to move on from Thompson, and he may even be ready to take on the role by the time Curry returns from his current quad injury.