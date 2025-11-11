Warriors can now sign veteran free agent sharpshooter to fill growing need

After being forced to waive Seth Curry following preseason due to financial reasons, the Golden State Warriors are now eligible to re-sign the veteran sharpshooter as an unrestricted free agent.

Curry was waived with the expectation that the Warriors will bring him back once far enough under the second apron to do so, but there's no guarantee that they do so straight away as they continue to gather data on their start to the season.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the eve of the season that Golden State may wait to re-sign the younger Curry brother, presumably to allow for a little more flexibility if further roster moves need to be made later in the season.

One option Golden State is believed to be considering is waiting a bit longer beyond that date to create some added cushion beneath the second apron,”Stein wrote.

For what it’s worth, tomorrow is the first day the Warriors can mathematically afford to sign Seth Curry to a veteran minimum deal.



Warriors have their 15th roster spot vacant and are hard-capped at the second apron. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) November 10, 2025

While the Warriors may ultimately wait to sign Curry to an end of season deal, they do have a growing need for more shooting following a fairly lackluster period offensively despite what was a bright start to the season.

Golden State got off to a hot and impressive 4-1 start through five games, but have since lost four of their past six and weren't overly convincing against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday until late in the third-quarter.

Through this recent six-game stretch, the Warriors rank 24th in offense and 23rd in 3-point percentage at just 33.7%. They're also just 21st in bench 3-point shooting on the season at 33.2%, suggesting they could certainly do with Curry who drilled a career-high 45.6% from beyond the arc with the Charlotte Hornets last season.

The issue for Curry and Golden State is that the 35-year-old wasn't able to get out onto the floor during preseason, subsequently providing little indication of how valuable he could be in Steve Kerr's rotation.

An opportunity could present itself for Curry based on the underwhelming form of Buddy Hield, with the 32-year-old shooting just 43.7% from the floor and a career-low 32.6% from 3-point range. However, that opportunity might dissipate if the Warriors wait to sign him, particularly if it comes after the imminent injury return of another veteran guard in De'Anthony Melton later in the month.

Curry appeared in 68 games for the Hornets last season, averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 84.6% from the free-throw line.