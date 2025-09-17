Warriors can only laugh as Kings offer Jonathan Kuminga a promise they can't deliver

While Jonathan Kuminga might end up returning to the Golden State Warriors in the next fortnight, there's no doubting his desire to leave the franchise and seek a fresh start at a place that can afford him the sort of opportunity he craves.

The Sacramento Kings continue to appear as that new destination, at least in Kuminga's mind, having explored sign-and-trade avenues with the Warriors earlier in the offseason that ultimately led to nowhere.

Kings are delivering Jonathan Kuminga a promise they can't keep

Multiple outlets in the past 24 hours have again reiterated Kuminga's desire to get to Sacramento, including Andscape's Marc J. Spears who spoke about the situation on Tuesday's episode of NBA Today.

“He wants to go (to Sacramento)," Spears said. "The Kings are offering a starting spot, as the power forward, next to Keegan Murray and (Domantas) Sabonis.”

Sam Amick of The Athletic has also reported that Sacramento is “under the impression that Kuminga does, in fact, want to play for them.” It's hard to argue if the 22-year-old simply wants to rid himself from Steve Kerr's grasp and play elsewhere, but it's laughable to think that he and his camp would be so convinced by what the Kings have to offer.

The idea of a starting role implies that Kuminga will get the sort of on-ball opportunity he craves, having really only got it with the Warriors at times where those further up the pecking order have been injured or resting -- Stephen Curry's injury in the second-round of the playoffs is the best example.

But in reality, a starting role is no guarantee of anything on a Sacramento roster that has far more Kuminga types (on-ball, high usage rate) than it does role players who are happy standing in a corner or on the wing waiting for the odd catch-and-shoot opportunity.

This is an offense that will look to be feeding Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, all of whom have proven more than Kuminga in their careers as former All-Stars. How about Malik Monk who the Kings are yet to move on from despite previous efforts? Then there's former Warrior Dennis Schroder who signed with the Kings in free agency and who is best utilized as a lead ball-handler.

Not to mention the likes of Murray, Nique Clifford and other young Kings players who'd probably prefer the room to grow over the franchise bringing in another player who will eat into their offensive touches.

This must have been one incredibly impressive pitch from the Kings to convince Kuminga of a promise they can't deliver upon, at least not until they trade some of their veterans which will likely remain easier said than done.