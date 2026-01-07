Warriors can realize Trey Murphy III dream if reported asking price is true

The Golden State Warriors have held interest in Trey Murphy III ever since the offseason, and now their dream of trading for the talented forward could be realized based on the latest reported asking price.

While the New Orleans Pelicans appear resistant to trading Murphy before the February 5 mid-season deadline, the Warriors have enough ammunition to change that stance in the coming weeks.

Warriors can realize Trey Murphy III trade dream

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Tuesday, the Pelicans have set a price of at least two unprotected first-round picks on Murphy and fellow wing teammate Herb Jones.

"Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are the first two names to come to mind regarding this mold of player, yet the Pelicans have made it clear to teams around the league that both young talents will come at a high asking price, starting at a minimum of two unprotected first-round picks," Siegel wrote.

If the price for Murphy is Jonathan Kuminga (who the Pelicans reportedly have interest in), another low-value small contract, and two unprotected first-round picks, that's an obvious trade the Warriors should be absolutely looking to make in the next month.

Murphy is that good, and would make such a difference to a mediocre Golden State offense, that the price of two first-round picks is simply a no-brainer even if it impacts any hope of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade further down the line.

The 25-year-old has continued his breakout from last season, averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 49.5% shooting from the floor and a career-high 38.2% from 3-point range on over seven attempts.

The Warriors desperately need another offensive threat beyond Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, with Brandin Podziemski currently their third leading scorer on the season at a modest 12.1 points per game.

Golden State currently rank 20th in offense despite the 37-year-old Curry remaining at an incredibly high level, something that Murphy would instantly address with his combination of length and deep 3-point shooting.

With no indication that Antetokounmpo will be dealt by the Milwaukee Bucks by the mid-season deadline, or that the Warriors are willing to move Draymond Green in a trade for Anthony Davis, Murphy and Michael Porter Jr. have clearly become the most obvious targets.

Both would likely be worth two firsts if the Warriors are serious about being any sort of threat this season, and especially Murphy who still has three years remaining on a rather team-friendly contract.