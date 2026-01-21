Warriors can reunite Al Horford with championship teammate in painfully obvious trade

The Golden State Warriors might not have interest in a trade for 10x All-Star Anthony Davis, but they could still play the role of facilitator in a deal that reunites Al Horford with former championship teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

The Atlanta Hawks remain one of two teams, along with the Toronto Raptors, who are most strongly linked to a trade for Davis before next month's deadline. Porzingis' $30.7 million contract would likely go out in a Davis trade, but it's unlikely that the Dallas Mavericks are too keen on reuniting with their former big man.

Warriors have obvious trade for Kristaps Porzingis

Perhaps the Warriors could enter the fray, sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Mavericks in a three-team trade that lands them Porzingis. While it may be an underwhelming return when the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Trey Murphy III exist as more prominent trade targets, it is an obvious move Golden State could make and particularly in the wake of Jimmy Butler's injury.

It would appease the goal of taking back an expiring contract for Kuminga, and it also wouldn't likely cost the Warriors any draft capital. In the short-term it would give Golden State an upgrade at center and another offensive option when Porzingis is healthy and available, while allowing them to re-evaluate in the offseason once they see where they stand in the wake of Butler's injury.

Of course, availability has always been the question with the former fourth overall pick who has played more than 57 games just once since his second year in the league in 2016-17. The injury troubles have continued for Porzingis who has appeared in just 17 games for the Hawks this season, including only five since start of December.

There is no denying his talent though, which makes it the sort of gamble Golden State may need to take in the wake of Butler's injury, while the downside is limited given he's an expiring contract. Porzingis has still been very productive when on the floor, averaging 17.1, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in only 24.3 minutes while shooting 36% from 3-point range.

The 30-year-old was a key part of Boston's success over the previous two seasons, averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in their championship-winning year. There would be the familiarity of playing alongside Horford, with the duo forming a double lineup regularly and effectively in their time at the Celtics.

Once again, it's not the sort of massive move the Warriors might need to make to have any shot of title contention, but they may realize those hopes are over anyway if a dream trade doesn't materialize in the next two weeks.