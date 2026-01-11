Warriors can reunite Jimmy Butler with former teammate in Michael Porter Jr. trade

Rumors of a potential Michael Porter Jr. trade is providing plenty of excitement for Golden State Warriors fans, but a deal could also give the franchise a chance to reunite Jimmy Butler with a former Miami Heat teammate.

From the moment the Brooklyn Nets acquired Haywood Highsmith from the Heat during the offseason, it always looked like he'd become a prime mid-season trade target for a playoff-contending team.

Warriors could reunite Jimmy Butler with former teammate Haywood Highsmith

Unfortunately for the Nets, they've been unable to rehabilitate Highsmith's value in a way they've sensationally done with Porter. The 29-year-old hasn't played a single minute for Brooklyn after knee surgery, having last played with the Heat in last year's playoffs where he averaged just under 21 minutes per game.

Highsmith's expiring $5.6 million contract makes him a possible inclusion in a Porter trade, particularly assuming the Warriors will have to combine the salaries of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.

While Highsmith may hold little value right now given his injury issue, his previous impact with the Heat is notable enough to suggest he could once again become an important rotation contributor on a veteran team.

The 6'5" forward averaged a career-high 6.5 points on 45.8% shooting from the floor and an efficient 38.2% from 3-point range last season, while also adding 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and nearly a steal per game.

Butler and Highsmith played 150 games together with Miami over multiple years, sharing success in the franchise's extraordinary run to the 2023 NBA Finals. They were also a strong combination together on the floor, with Miami lineups featuring the duo outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per 100 possessions during the 2023-24 season, and 5.8 last season before Butler was traded to the Warriors before the deadline.

If Golden State can pull off a Porter trade, it would make sense for them to also acquire a second player given the salary differential. With former lottery picks in Kuminga and Moody likely going out the door, it would also make sense that the Warriors bring back another wing/forward type in addition to Porter.

Combine that with the historical Butler element, and it wouldn't be totally shocking if Highsmith also finds his way to the Bay. Failing that, he could also become a potential buyout candidate if the Nets can't find a deal beforehand, and if the Warriors have roster spots left open from a presumed consolidation trade.