Warriors can sign former Jimmy Butler teammate who just played in the NBA Finals

Al Horford might be the most notable center linked to the Golden State Warriors in recent weeks, but he isn't the only veteran stretch five that remains available in free agency.

Just over a month after playing legitimate rotation minutes for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, Thomas Bryant remains an unrestricted free agent with no real prominent speculation on where he could end up.

Thomas Bryant and Jimmy Butler were teammates at the Miami Heat

Before he was traded to the Pacers in December, Bryant had spent the previous 18 months with the Miami Heat as a teammate of now Warrior star Jimmy Butler. Bryant played 48 games with the Heat, including 39 with Butler in which the franchise had a productive 25-14 record.

No one assisted more on Bryant's made field-goals than Butler did during the 2023-24 season, so there's an element of familiarity there if Golden State were to show interest in the 27-year-old should the Horford deal fall over or otherwise.

Bryant was a saviour of sorts for the Pacers last season after usual backups Isaiah Jackson and former Warrior James Wiseman suffered devastating torn achilles injuries, leaving the franchise without center depth behind Myles Turner.

Bryant made 56 regular season appearances for Indiana, averaging 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds on 51.5% shooting from the floor in around 15 minutes per game. That role did diminish to just over eight minutes per game during the playoffs, but the 6'10" big man did have some good moments which included going for 11 points on 3-of-4 3-point shooting in the close out Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

Known for his ability to stretch the floor as a 34.6% career 3-point shooter, Bryant wound up drilling 50% (9-of-18) of his attempts from beyond the arc during Indiana's playoff run where they agonizingly fell short in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite his impact and the fact Turner stunningly departed for the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, the Pacers have made it quite clear that they have little interest in bringing Bryant back. In recent weeks Indiana has picked up the team option on Tony Bradley's contract, re-signed Jackson, brought Wiseman back on a new deal after trading him in February, and traded for an alternative stretch five in Jay Huff.

It's unlikely that the Warriors end up pursuing Bryant especially if they ultimately land Horford, but he's at least a name to monitor after being mentioned as an available target by Joseph Dycus of the Mercury News on Tuesday.