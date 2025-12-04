Warriors can steal Lakers ideal trade target with Jonathan Kuminga-centered offer

Things are only getting worse for the conference-worst New Orleans Pelicans after another Zion Williamson injury setback, potentially giving the Golden State Warriors and other playoff-contending teams an opportunity to capitalize on the trade market.

Another team who could look to take advantage of the Pelicans' struggles is the Los Angeles Lakers, with the pacific rival potentially looking at Herb Jones as an ideal target to improve an 18th-ranked defense through the first 20 games.

Warriors could steal Herb Jones from the Lakers' grasp

Speaking recently on his podcast, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports identified Jones as a perfect target for the Lakers who are already set offensively with the dynamic trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

O'Connor even went as far as to suggest a potential trade package that Los Angeles Lakers could offer New Orleans, with Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht and draft capital proposed as the framework of a deal.

"Why not go get somebody like a Herb Jones? Make an offer — give Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, a future first...maybe a little bit more. Or if you have to one of the swaps possibly to the Pelicans. Why not at least make an effort? I think [the Lakers] are that legit offensively," O'Connor said.

The Lakers should make a run at Herb Jones. https://t.co/0kCLVpu1wW pic.twitter.com/icHnMDMfi7 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) December 2, 2025

The good news for the Warriors is that they can easily top this package if they want, albeit Trey Murphy III might be the first option for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office if they engage in discussions with their counterparts in New Orleans.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints did mention the Pelicans in a report on Jonathan Kuminga's future last week. While Kuminga doesn't hold the value he once did, he still certainly has more appeal than essentially any player the Lakers are going to be willing to give up.

Siegel has since reported on Wednesday that both the Warriors and Lakers have been "actively exploring ways to acquire Jones," potentially setting up and interesting trade war between the two pacific rivals.

From a contract standpoint, perhaps the Warriors could move Kuminga for Jones and Saddiq Bey, giving them a pair of forward options that could deliver size and impact on both ends of the floor. Golden State also have a raft of future draft capital they could potentially utilize that's far more valuable given they don't have a star entering their prime like the Lakers do with Doncic.

That's not to say that the Warriors value Jones in a way that the Lakers would, especially given the front office may be looking for more of an offensive upgrade. Regardless, there could be an opportunity for Golden State to acquire a valuable rotation piece and screw over the Lakers in the process.