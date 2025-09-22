Warriors can still gift Jonathan Kuminga his major wish after free agency nightmare

Jonathan Kuminga wants nothing more than an expanded role in the NBA, which is exactly why the young forward and his management have sought a move away from the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

Kuminga's time at the Warriors has been full of controversy and has ultimately led to this elongated and frustrating free agency process, but there's still light at the end of the tunnel if both parties can eventually agree on a deal they're comfortable with.

The Warriors can still offer Jonathan Kuminga a significant offensive role

Kuminga's agent Aaron Turner reiterated Kuminga's wish on multiple occasions during his media tour in recent days, including telling 95.7 The Game that "he wants to be a focal point of a team. He wants a bigger role. That's not really a secret."

Now Golden State want Kuminga back for two reasons. The first is to have him on a salary number that's tradable mid-season in search of an upgrade if things go awry -- Kuminga's camp knows this which is part of the reason for the holdout.

The second is more telling in the short-term though -- the Warriors actually need Kuminga, particularly early in the season as they look to manage the burden placed on Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Despite the tumultuous nature of the back-half of the season, Kuminga was only one of three Golden State players (excluding the now departed Andrew Wiggins) to average at least 12 points per game.

If there's something the Warriors lack and are criticized for, it's their lack of shot-creation beyond Curry and Butler. Even those they're looking to bring in through free agency (Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry etc.) are play finishers rather than go-to scorers.

This is where the franchise can still gift Kuminga his wish of a primary offensive role, and perhaps even more so than if he departed to the Sacramento Kings or Phoenix Suns in a sign-and-trade. For as awkward and as frustrating as the fit may be between Kuminga and the veteran core, Steve Kerr might have to forget about that for the good of the team's long-term goals.

Curry and Butler are 37 and 36-years-old respectively. Lose Kuminga and you give them a much more difficult task to navigate a long regular season in a tough Western Conference. That makes retaining the former seventh overall pick just as important as being able to trade him later, potentially setting up a surprise outcome where Kuminga thrives despite this entire free agency nightmare.