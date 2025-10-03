Warriors can still make Kings look foolish in blockbuster Jonathan Kuminga trade

The Sacramento Kings were the strongest contender for Jonathan Kuminga during his restricted free agency this offseason, yet were ultimately incapable of satisfying the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade as the young forward re-signed on a two-year, $48.5 million contract earlier this week.

Kuminga's new deal with the Warriors is clearly designed for him to be easily moved mid-season, meaning the 22-year-old could still find himself in Sacramento by the February deadline. What a deal may look like remains to be seen, but there's no doubt Golden State will want to make their pacific rival look foolish and specifically by stealing a young forward of their own.

Warriors can still try and steal Keegan Murray from the Kings

There was no suggestion of Keegan Murray being available in sign-and-trade talks in recent months, yet the 25-year-old would have to be the Warriors' number one target if negotiations re-emerge between the two teams mid-season.

Bonta Hill of NBC Sports Bay Area recently mentioned Murray as a specific mid-season target for Golden State following the long-awaited conclusion to Kuminga's free agency.

“What if the Kings give up on Keegan Murray by that time? Because I got my eyes on Sacramento," Hill said on the Dubs Talk podcast. "Sacramento may be in such love with JK because of his athleticism, because he's so young. And Scott Perry, the GM up there, says, you know what? I'm not married to Keegan Murray."

It's worth noting that The Ringer's Zach Lowe also mentioned that the Warriors would want Murray in any mid-season Kuminga trade, though he was far less optimistic on the franchise actually being able to pull that off.

The Kings could put a complete line through a potential Murray trade by extending the former fourth overall pick before this month's deadline, making it almost impossible to deal him due to having a poison pill contract.

If that doesn't happen and the Kings and Murray are far apart in negotiations, perhaps that opens up a window for the Warriors to capitalize once Kuminga becomes trade eligible on January 15.

Sacramento could also theoretically offer the same package -- Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick -- that they did this offseason, something that would hold more value to Golden State considering they would no longer have to move Moses Moody or Buddy Hield as part of the process.

As is the case with any potential Kuminga trade that's being floated right now, it will come down to how he and the Warriors play, along with certain player and team situations across the league.