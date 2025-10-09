Warriors can take perfect silver lining from first-half shock against Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors have battled back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-123 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, with their end of bench and G League players overcoming a sluggish start from the main rotation in the first-half.

There weren't many positives for the Warriors through the opening 24 minutes as they fell behind 73-57, but they can at least take the fact that superstar duo Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler look like themselves through the first two games of preseason.

Warriors will only go as far as Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler can take them

As much as many are looking at the addition of Al Horford or the improvement in young players as a reason why Golden State could elevate into contention this season, their aspirations to be at that level aren't being reached if Curry and Butler don't remain somewhere near their prime selves.

Fortunately there's no signs that the pair are slowing down despite entering their 15th and 17th years in the league respectively. The Warriors found themselves behind early in the opening period after missing a number of 3-point attempts, before Butler briefly turned the momentum with his ability to penetrate the paint and get to the free-throw line.

Butler was the only player in the top 10 of the rotation to record a positive plus-minus on Wednesday night, finishing with 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in his just under 17 first-half minutes.

Golden State were outscored by 19 in the seven minutes Butler was off the floor in the first-half, including being outscored by 13 late in the first period when both he and Curry were sitting on the bench.

Curry started the host's scoring with a four-point play after a couple of minutes, with the 2x MVP recording 11 points, four rebounds and three assists on 2-of-5 from 3-point range in his a little less than 16 minutes.

The Warriors still found themselves down by 19 entering the fourth-quarter, yet exploded for 51 points in the final period led by second-year big Quinten Post who had 15 and a team-high 20 for the game in 25 minutes.

LJ Cryer added 14 points on a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range in the final 12 minutes, while 56th overall pick Will Richard impressed with nine points, two rebounds and two assists in his litte under 17 minutes.

Buddy Hield had 13 points and four rebounds to lead Golden State through the first three quarters, but Steve Kerr wouldn't have been impressed with some sloppy turnovers and a defense that allowed Portland to tally up 97 points with 12 minutes still to play.

Nonetheless the Warriors have now moved to 2-0 in preseason, with another meeting to come against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.