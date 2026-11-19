The combination of expiring contracts and draft capital is likely to leave the Golden State Warriors with a number of trade possibilities in the coming months, but a reunion with veteran sharp shooter Buddy Hield would be an overwhelming step backwards the franchise can’t afford.

The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami has put the idea of a Hield reunion back on the agenda, throwing out the 33-year-old’s name among a host of potential trade targets the Warriors could consider.

Buddy Hield reunion would be an underwhelming step backwards

First of all, it’s worth noting that a Hield reunion wouldn’t be the lone piece of a deal with the Chicago Bulls who the former Warrior has now wound up on after multiple trades during the offseason.

Kawakami also mentioned Bulls center Jalen Smith, and there’s a simple trade to be made between the two teams that features Kristaps Porzingis and a couple of second-round picks heading to Chicago for Smith and Hield.

Smith would be the value piece in the trade. having established himself as a helpful rotation player in averaging 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on 36.1% shooting from three-point range in 13 games this season.

However, Golden State should be still aiming higher than Smith who has been a reserve for the majority of his NBA career to this point. Additionally, taking back Hield's $9.4 million expiring contract is simply negative value for the Warriors, unless they were able to flip him in a subsequent deal for another valuable rotation player.

Hield has shown signs of life over the past week. He had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists on 5-of-10 shooting against the Atlanta Hawks, before going for 16 points, four rebounds and two assists on 4-of-6 three-point shooting against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, he's no longer a rotation-calibre player on a good, playoff-level team.

Warriors would have to waive a player after Jalen Smith/Buddy Hield trade

The other issue with a proposed Hield reunion, or any deal for that matter that sends out only Porzingis and brings back two players, would be that the Warriors would have 16 main roster players and would have to waive a player immediately.

Are we sure that Hield is better than any of the 15 players the Warriors currently have on their roster? He might be the ideal player to be axed in that situation, but it would also leave a significant cap hit Golden State would surely prefer not to take.

Hield would bring vibes back to the locker room, but the Warriors arguably already have one of those players in Gary Payton II who’s offering very little from an on-court standpoint. With all the options that could be on the table, fans will be rightfully disappointed if the Warriors only move is to acquire Smith and Hield in a deal with the Bulls.