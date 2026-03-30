Warriors can't avoid injury bug after center re-aggravates frustrating issue

The Golden State Warriors still can't avoid the injury bug as the regular season comes to a close, with second-year center Quinten Post re-aggravating his frustrating foot issue during the second-quarter of Sunday's 116-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Post was upgraded to available after missing the last three games, but lasted less than five minutes before hobbling off the floor in the first-half in another injury concern for the ravaged Warriors.

Quinten Post injury further sours another Warriors loss

While it was a disappointing outcome for Post, it was a different story for fellow big man Kristaps Porzingis who continues to be a big individual positive for Golden State despite their struggles as a team in recent weeks.

Porzingis had 14 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range in the first-half, before finishing with an equal team-high 23 points in less than 29 minutes on 5-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Entering Denver on the back of three-straight wins albeit against lowly opposition, Golden State took that confidence and ran with it to open up a double-digit lead in the first-half thanks to Porzingis' hot start.

They took a 53-46 lead into half-time, but the Nuggets came out clicking offensively with a 40-21 third-quarter, before also dominating the fourth-quarter 30-19 to emerge with a comfortable win.

Brandin Podziemski matched Porzingis with 23 points and five threes, while also adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in just under 32 minutes. While the Warriors got decent production from one member of their starting backcourt, they got nothing out of the other as De'Anthony Melton went scoreless, had just three assists, and was a game-worst -29 in his 25 minutes.

Gary Payton II stretched his streak of double figure scoring to 11, recording an efficient 16 points and five rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting off the bench. Draymond Green had 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists, but he and Porzingis unsurprisingly struggled to contain 3x MVP Nikola Jokic who had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

While Post's return from injury ended early, veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry did get through his minutes after missing eight-straight games due to an adductor strain. The 35-year-old's return was nonetheless underwhelming, missing his only 3-point attempt in what was a forgettable seven minutes on the floor.

The loss pushes the Warriors to 36-39 on the season, with the chances of a double-chance in the Play-In Tournament all but over as they sit three games behind the eighth-seed L.A. Clippers with seven games remaining.