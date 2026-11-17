When it was announced that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was out with an abdominal tear, it was an absolute gut punch to a team that was riding high at the time. Now after some tough losses, it’s easy to start looking around the league to see if they can get any additional help.

The timing of New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole saying that he missed the Warriors and would be open to returning to Golden State was almost eerie in that it came shortly before Curry’s injury. My mind immediately went to Poole when it was announced that Curry would be out for some time, but Golden State trading for him just wouldn’t make any sense because of the financials.

Poole is making a whopping $34 million this season which is pretty insane given his lack of production and general struggles in recent years. He isn’t even a starter anymore and is averaging just nine points per game on 29% shooting from the field and 27% shooting from three-point range.

Those are awful numbers but one can’t help but wonder if returning to Golden State in some capacity might help unlock his former self. There are no guarantees of that, and the fact that Draymond Green is still with the Warriors complicates things given their history.

Warriors could trade for Poole but it's highly unlikely

Maybe the only way to make a trade between the Warriors and Pelicans work would be to trade Green for Poole once the veteran forward is eligible to be moved on December 15. The money still doesn’t quite work as Green is making $27.5 million, leaving Golden State needing to throw someone else in the deal. Still, it would be the irony of all ironies if the two got traded for one another.

Obviously that’s not going to happen since Green is still an important part of the team, and the Warriors aren’t desperate enough to trade him in exchange for a player who very well may just be washed at this point in his career.

Their better bet is to just let their younger guys try to figure things out while Curry is out. There may be growing pains but letting Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski, and LJ Cryer come into their own is a better strategy than some sort of desperate trade. If they were to try to get anyone from the Pelicans it would probably be Trey Murphy III, but even that seems a little far-fetched at this point.

The Warriors will see Poole on Monday night in New Orleans and while a reunion could make sense next year in free agency, a trade is just not on the cards right now given his salary.