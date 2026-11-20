The similarities between a potential Anthony Davis trade and that of Jimmy Butler’s arrival nearly two years ago are striking, and so much so that the Golden State Warriors should be finding it harder to ignore a pursuit of the Washington Wizards big man.

Davis finds himself in a similar situation to what Butler was in at the Miami Heat leading into the 2025 mid-season deadline. The six-time All-Star was a veteran looking for a major contract extension, but that combined with a questionable injury history made the eventual trade to the Warriors quite low relative to Butler’s talent.

Warriors can’t ignore similarities between Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis

Those elements now all apply to Davis, and there’s even additional reasons to suggest that a trade for the 10x All-Star actually makes more sense for Golden State than what the Butler one did previously.

The Wizards chose not to give Davis an extension in the offseason, preferring to see how things would unfold once the season got underway. Davis isn’t going to tear the place down as Butler did in Miami, but he could surely become frustrated if his strong play to start the season doesn’t go rewarded, particularly after Washington handed out a huge extension to Trae Young that’s already looking like an ill-advised move.

Davis’ injury history is obviously a huge question mark and a key reason why many teams, in combination with the contract demand, will turn their eye away from trade discussions. But it’s worth remembering from a Golden State perspective that Butler too came with injury concerns, with the 37-year-old still having not played 65 games in a regular season since 2018-19.

Davis’ trade value will surely lower as a result. The Warriors aggregated Andrew Wiggins and multiple other salaries to acquire Butler in 2025, while also giving up their first-round pick in that year’s draft. A Davis trade now would also require aggregating multiple salaries — presumably Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody — while also potentially giving up their 2027 first-round pick.

Anthony Davis trade might make more sense than Jimmy Butler did

Butler was excellent for Golden State from the moment he arrived, but we can’t forget there were genuine concerns and many within the fanbase were hesitant at the thought of the front office trading for him.

Wiggins was a quality small forward still capable of solid production. His form at that point was arguably better than what Green in delivering now, and he was still in the middle of his career as opposed to a 36-year-old on an expiring contract. Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III weren’t great for the Warriors, but they were healthy and available players as opposed to Porzingis and Moody in this situation.

Perhaps above all, Golden State desperately need a starting quality big man right now. They didn’t need Butler specifically at the 2025 deadline, rather they just wanted another star who could help taken the burden off Stephen Curry and elevate the team. It just happened to work out that Butler was the most obvious move after Kevin Durant rejected a reunion.

Not only would Davis give the Warriors a starting quality big man, but a legitimate star the likes of which Curry has never really played with, and who could also complement Butler and Lendeborg in a big and imposing frontcourt.