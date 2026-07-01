Warriors caught napping as 76ers steal Jaylen Brown in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors have been caught napping on another potential move after Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was sensationally traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Celtics have traded Brown to the 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks (2028 and 2031) and two second-round picks in the league's latest blockbuster deal.

Warriors caught napping with Jaylen Brown traded to 76ers

Only giving up two firsts and two seconds for a player coming off a career-best year and who is arguably a top 15 player in the league is incredible value for the 76ers, not to mention getting off the final two years of George's contract which had proven a disaster until now.

From a Warrior perspective, there'll be plenty of fans asking, "well if this was the price, why couldn't Golden State get involved with an offer of Jimmy Butler and two first-round picks?" That's a very fair question in the immediete aftermath of this move, and particularly when you factor in their current attempt to entice LeBron James in free agency.

Details on 76ers picks to the Celtics, per sources:



-- 2028 first-round pick that could convert from a first to a swap that is more favorable to Boston



-- 2031 unprotected Philadelphia first



-- 2028 second round, most favorable of GSW/OKC/MIL



-- 2030 second, most favorable… https://t.co/nbxdEsvB4f — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

While Butler is currently injured and won't return from his torn ACL till January at the earliest, his expiring contract makes him arguably more valuable than George who is still owed nearly $111 million over the next two years.

Regardless of any James pursuit, this is the kind of deal the Warriors could have made where they would have got significantly younger, and got a better player who can help Stephen Curry right away while giving up minimal assets.

Alas, it's Golden State's former general manager, Bob Myers, who helps pull off this stunning Brown trade. Myers was recently the interim president of basketball operations before the 76ers hired Mike Gansey, but the 2x Executive of the Year still holds involvement in decision-making at the franchise.

Warriors appear wedded to Jimmy Butler and future draft capital

While the Warriors continue to be linked to certain stars -- including fans urging them to show interest in Brown -- they remain committed to Butler and have said that both privately to the 6x All-Star and his camp, while also showing it publicly with last week's announcement of IREN as a major partner.

Golden State's love for Butler and their committment to him is admirable, but you also feel they're not being ruthless enough at the end of Curry's career by using contracts and picks for major win-now upgrades.

This trade is simply another example of that, particularly when the final asking price was far smaller than many were envisioning after Brown hit the market over recent weeks.