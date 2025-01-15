Warriors caught napping as Suns make exact move Golden State need

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns find themselves in incredibly eerily positions -- both possess all-time legendary players, yet each sit with a 19-20 record and currently outside the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference.

The similarities between the two teams doesn't end there though, with both desperately needing upgrades at the center position as they look to make a run over the second-half of the season.

Well, at least that was the case before the Suns went and made that upgrade on Wednesday in a trade for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards. As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Phoenix has sent Josh Okogie and three second-round picks to Charlotte in exchange for their seven-foot big man.

The Suns just made a move the Warriors need to make

Phoenix had become tired of regular starting center Jusuf Nurkic, not only benching the Bosnian but removing him from the rotation entirely. That meant that Mason Plumlee was elevated into the starting lineup, yet it became clear that was also an unsustainable long-term option.

Despite being essentially stuck with Nurkic's inflated contract, the Suns have still managed to find a center upgrade anyway by acquiring Richards who's averaged 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks with the Hornets so far this season.

Most importantly, this will be a defensive upgrade for Phoenix who already have the offensive firepower of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and for the time being Bradley Beal in a new-found bench role.

While Richards wouldn't or shouldn't have necessarily been a target for the Warriors, the center position is clearly an area they need to upgrade before the season slips further and further into oblivion.

In contrast to Phoenix, Golden State need an offensive-minded big man to complement the defense-first capabilities of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney. The Warriors have been strongly linked to Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic, yet a deal hasn't been forthcoming at this point as the 2x All-Star continues an impressive season in the Windy City.

If Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office continue to wait until closer to the February 6 trade deadline, then Golden State's season could be all but over already regardless of any deal they make.

Perhaps the Warriors should therefore take a leaf out of the Suns book and pull the trigger on a trade now, with Phoenix having done so despite the punitive restrictions they face as a team in the second tax apron.