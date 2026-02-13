Warriors caught sleeping again as prime free agent option heads elsewhere

A week has now past since the NBA trade deadline, but the Golden State Warriors still remain with an open roster spot as a pair of the more intriguing free agency target have found their way to new teams.

The Warriors signed a 14th main roster player by converting Pat Spencer's two-way contract last Saturday, yet the remaining options appear slim after Jeremy Sochan landed with the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Warriors caught sleeping as free agency options slip away

Sochan instantly became the most intriguing free agency option on the market after the San Antonio Spurs surprisingly parted ways with the former ninth overall pick on Wednesday. What isn't surprising is the fact the 22-year-old found a new home right away, signing a rest of season deal with the Knicks as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

Sochan would have been an awkward fit for the current version of the Warriors given his shooting limitations, but he also presented as a high-upside flier the franchise could have taken a gamble on given they're not exactly a bonafide contender right now.

Adding Sochan to the 15th roster spot would have been a low-risk option for Golden State, but alas he's headed to a franchise that could give him an opportunity to showcase his value in meaningful games within a playoff atmosphere.

Free agent forward Jeremy Sochan plans to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears waivers, his agent Deirunas Visockas of Gersh Sports tells ESPN. Sochan had 10 interested suitors after being released from the Spurs on Wednesday and landed on the Knicks as his new team. pic.twitter.com/F2dVt3ivEx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2026

While many Warrior fans may be frustrated over missing on Sochan, they're arguably more disappointed on Cam Thomas' move to the Milwaukee Bucks after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets following the deadline.

Thomas proved his value as a pure scorer in his very first game for the Bucks against the Orlando Magic, dropping 34 points in just 25 minutes during a 113-108 victory. Thomas shot 12-of-20 from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point range, while also adding four rebounds, two assists and finishing as a +6 in his minutes.

Having another shot-maker could have been valuable for the Warriors given Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury, not to mention that their offensive issues have grown louder with superstar guard Stephen Curry missing the last five games.

Nevertheless, there's been no reports that Golden State were interested in either Sochan or Thomas. The only player they've been strongly linked to is former second overall pick Lonzo Ball, but that's died down in recent days and is yet to go anywhere.

With Curry and Kristaps Porzingis set to return following the All-Star break, and potentially Seth Curry as well after missing over 30 games with a sciatic injury, perhaps the Warriors are comfortable remaining with only 14 players for the remainder of the season.