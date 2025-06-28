Warriors caught sleeping as perfect Steve Kerr player heads to former Finals rival

The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have been prominently linked as potential trade partners over the last 12 months, but again nothing has materialized in regard to a former second overall pick.

Lonzo Ball now finds himself at the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the 27-year-old point guard dealt by the Bulls in a straight swap for former fifth overall pick Isaac Okoro. It's the second notable player-for-player trade that Chicago has made in recent times, having moved Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey last offseason.

Warriors caught sleeping on another potential trade target

The Warriors had shown significant interest in Caruso before he was traded, but any interest in Ball this time around is unclear. Still, the 6'6" guard presented as a strong potential option for Golden State given his versatile skillset on both ends of the floor.

Ball's defense and off-ball shooting could have made him a perfect fit alongside Stephen Curry, while his ability to handle the ball and be a playmaker would have also helped second units without the 2x MVP on the floor.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports recently stated that Lonzo is "like the Steve Kerr-est player in the entire NBA" and that "Lonzo is like the guy in the entire NBA that I think I would most want to see play for Steve Kerr."

Giving up Okoro is a reasonably small price to pay for the Cavaliers, albeit Ball's injury history is a real concern. He only returned from a near three-year absence this past season, playing 35 games after his career had been in real jeopardy due to a knee injury.

Golden State could have theoretically bettered that offer rather easily, with Moses Moody a similar three-and-D type to Okoro but who would likely hold greater value after their respective seasons.

Perhaps giving up Moody for Ball wouldn't have been worth it from a Warrior perspective, but the same may not be said about Coby White as the Bulls reportedly continue discussions on the 25-year-old guard given Josh Giddey is expected to re-sign on a massive new deal as a restricted free agent.

White wouldn't be the same sort of two-way presence for Golden State, yet he's a much more explosive scorer and could fill that scoring void if Jonathan Kuminga leaves in a sign-and-trade over the next week.

The Bulls are known to be interested in Kuminga, with the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings also linked to a move for the former seventh overall pick as he and the Warriors plot their future.