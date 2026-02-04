Warriors caught sleeping again as rivals pounce on dynamic buy-low guards

While the Golden State Warriors still pursue a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, they may have missed out on perfect buy-low opportunities in the meantime as the market ramps up before Thursday's deadline.

The Warrior offense looked stale and lifeless without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler in Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. While the likes of Jared McCain and Coby White wouldn't have drastically shifted the team's playoff hopes, they could have brought a level of interest and offensive creativity that the team sorely lacks.

Warriors missed buy-low opportunity on Coby White and Jared McCain

Instead, the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder and rising Charlotte Hornets have made savvy moves for those respective players. The Thunder acquired McCain for Houston's 2026 first-round pick (likely to be in the 20's) and three second-round picks, demonstrating the sort of high-upside swing the franchise can afford to take.

McCain has had a tough second season in Philadelphia, having well and truly fallen behind the impressive back court combination of Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe, while also finding himself below Quentin Grimes in the rotation.

However, this is someone who had an incredibly promising start to his NBA career just over 12 months ago. McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 38.3% 3-point shooting before injury cut short his rookie season after only 23 games.

White, meanwhile, is the more proven product but now heads to the Hornets for the measly price of Collin Sexton and three second-round picks. Surely there was a contending team out there that could have beat that offer, even if they were resigned to losing the 25-year-old in free agency?

White had been prominently mentioned as a potential target for the Warriors during the offseason, particularly as the Chicago Bulls demonstrated some level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga during his restricted free agency process.

White has averaged 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists with the Bulls this season, but has shot just 43.8% from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range. The former seventh overall pick averaged a career-high 20.4 points last season on a much more respectable 45.3% shooting and 37% from beyond the arc.

These are the type of minor moves that would have at least added some intrigue to the Warriors over the remainder of the season, but it continues to look like Antetokounmpo or nothing for the franchise with less than 24 hours until the deadline.