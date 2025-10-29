Warriors center answers growing concern as Clippers left brutally suffocated

Steve Kerr's dwindling faith in Quinten Post had been notable through the first four games of the season, but the second-year center emphatically answered growing concerns over the big man rotation in a 98-79 win for the Golden State Warriors over the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night.

Post got the start to matchup against Ivica Zubac on the second night of a back-to-back, making the most of his opportunity with a quartet of 3-pointers to finish with a season-best 12 points in the 19-point victory.

Warriors suffocate the Clippers in the second-half at Chase Center

While Post's 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc was a nice development after entering 1-of-6 on the season, it was his defense and rebounding that was arguably more notable as the Warriors suffocated the Clippers in the second-half.

After surrendering a 15-point first-half lead to trail 49-46 at half-time, Golden State kept the Clippers to just 30 points in the entire second-half after going in with just the 21st-ranked defense to start the season.

Post showcased the sort of interior physicality and defense that's been a question mark during his short career to date, evidenced in his eight rebounds while remarkably finishing as a team-high +34 in just under 25 minutes.

It was a brutal offensive watch for the Clippers who shot 36.6% from the floor and 18.2% from 3-point range, allowing the Warriors to break what was a seven-game losing streak against their pacific rival.

James Harden had 20 points in the first-half but didn't score thereafter, while only recording one assist and shooting 6-of-15 from the floor. Kawhi Leonard was also limited to just 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting, with head coach Ty Lue pulling the plug halfway through the fourth-quarter.

Jimmy Butler continued his ultra consistent start to the season with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists on a highly efficient 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Stephen Curry got going in the third to finish with 19 points and eight assists, yet only had to play less than 26 minutes in another major positive for the Warriors.

Golden State weren't at their free-flowing best offensively either, but got enough contributions elsewhere from the likes of Post, Brandin Podziemski (12 points, five rebounds, four assists), Jonathan Kuminga (nine points, five rebounds) and Moses Moody (nine points, three rebounds).

The Warriors have moved to a strong 4-1 to open the season, with Post's performance certainly the biggest takeaway from back-to-back wins after a 16-point win over the Grizzlies the night before.