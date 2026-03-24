Warriors center gifted one last chance at another NBA contract

Omer Yurtseven's 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors is set to expire, meaning the 6'11" center has one final opportunity to press his case for another NBA contract with the team to close the regular season.

Injuries to Al Horford and Quinten Post have sidelined them for Monday's meeting against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center, subsequently gifting Yurtseven another chance to impress and prolong what's been a tough initiation back into the NBA.

Omer Yurtseven has one final chance to impress Warriors front office

Having not played in the league since being with the Utah Jazz in the 2023-24 season, Yurtseven joined the Warriors on a 10-day contract prior to the team's current six-game road-trip that ends in Dallas.

Yurtseven saw nearly 13 minutes of playing time straight away in New York against the Knicks, recording four rebounds and missing all three of his field-goal attempts in the heart-breaking 110-107 defeat.

Since that point it's been difficult for Yurtseven to really find a rhythm, something that's not unusual for a player who's simply joined the team because of growing injury concerns, and who faces pressure to impress right away.

The 27-year-old's best game came in Detroit on Friday where, already without Horford and Post, veteran center Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the second-quarter due to lower back soreness.

Yurtseven played extensive minutes in the second-half as a result, playing 21 in the game where he tallied eight points, six rebounds and two assists, while also finishing as a +2 despite Golden State falling to a blowout 116-101 defeat. Yurtseven followed that with two points and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Turkish big man is averaging 3.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in his five games with the Warriors, and while Porzingis is probable to play in Dallas on Monday, Yurtseven should still see some playing time.

Warriors might not need Omer Yurtseven moving forward

There is still some uncertainty over when Post and Horford will eventually overcome their respective foot and calf injuries, but there remains the possibility that both big men return to the floor this week.

If that's the case, the need for Yutseven won't be there and Monday's game in Dallas could well be his final one with the team. With the Warriors still bound for the Play-In Tournament, there's also the likelihood that they'll want to use their last roster spot on converting two-way contracted wing Nate Williams at the end of the regular season.