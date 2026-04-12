Warriors center may have already played his last game for the team

Quinten Post will miss a seventh-straight game when the Golden State Warriors visit the L.A Clippers on Sunday, meaning there’s a chance the second-year big man has now played his final game for the franchise.

Post is set to be a restricted free agent in the offseason where his future could be dictated by a couple of his veteran teammates, with the Warriors facing some uncertainty over their entire center rotation going forward.

Quinten Post may have played his last game for the Warriors

Even if Post does suddenly become available for Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament game — also likely against the Clippers — it’s unlikely that the 26-year-old would be utilized given the presence of veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

Charles Bassey may also be another option at Steve Kerr’s disposal should the front office choose to extend the 25-year-old’s stay beyond his current 10-day contract that will conclude after the regular season. Bassey impressed with a pair of double-doubles earlier this week, going for 14 points and 12 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings, followed by 12 points and 13 rebounds during a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bassey’s impact could also lead to the 6’10” big man being re-signed in the offseason, potentially making Golden State more comfortable in moving on from Post despite what was an impressive rookie year just last season.

However, it’s more likely that Post’s future will be dependant on the decisions of Porzingis and Horford as the Warriors look to solidify a roster for another hopeful playoff push next season. Porzingis will be an unrestricted free agent and could still command in excess of $20 million per year, while the nearly 40-year-old Horford has a $6 million player option Golden State will hope he picks up.

Quinten Post has had an inconsistent second season

There were high hopes for Post after a rookie season where he shot a team-high 40.8% from 3-point range, but his second year has been marred by inconsistency and now an injury that’s derailed the end of his campaign.

There was optimism early when Post showed significant improvement with his rim protection and overall interior ability, but he’s never been able to truly recapture the same 3-point shooting in making only 33.6% from beyond the arc this season.

That skill is what got him into Golden State’s rotation last season, and is also what’s going to give him a future in the NBA. Do the Warriors believe in what he produced from 3-point range in his rookie season? We’re about to find out with what they do this offseason.