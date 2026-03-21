Warriors center is missing an opportunity that could prove costly

With Al Horford sidelined for at least a week by a mild calf strain, this was a brief period for young center Quinten Post to step up and prove himself as a required piece for the Golden State Warriors next season.

Unfortunately for Post and the Warriors, his own injury concern has prevented him from truly being able to capitalize on the opportunity which could prove costly when it comes to his restricted free agency in the summer.

Quinten Post is losing opportunity to make a free agency statement

Horford has now missed the last four games after leaving last Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves just five minutes in. Post's current foot/ankle concern is becoming frustrating though, having seen him miss four of the last eight games, including two of the past four in Horford's absence.

This four-game period started in spectacular fashion and with so much positivity for Post, with the 26-year-old recording a career-high 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor and 4-of-10 from 3-point range against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Post was then out the following night in Washington, something that was unfortunate considering the Wizards were without any kind of size and interior presence in what could have been another confidence-builder for the second-year big.

Post returned on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, but was fairly limited in recording six points, five rebounds and three assists in nearly 21 minutes off the bench.

The former 52nd overall pick then missed Friday's first night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons, proving another missed opportunity for Post considering Kristaps Porzingis left in the first-half with back soreness, leaving Steve Kerr to play Omer Yurtseven for over 20 minutes.

Quinten Post's latest stretch sums up his season

If anything these last four games encapsulates Post's second season in the league, one that hasn't been short of opportunity, but which he hasn't fully solidified himself as a bonafide and long-term part of this team.

Post showed significant improvement as a rim protector and interior defender earlier in the season, helping lead to 22-straight games as a starter. Yet his value lies in his 3-point shooting, and the decline from team-high 40.8% shooter from beyond the arc last season, to just 33.5% this season, is hard to contend with.

Post's inability to capitalize on his opportunities, including this current one without Horford, could cost him some money -- or perhaps a contract altogether -- when it comes to negotiations in the offseason.