Charles Bassey produced an impactful five-game period with the Golden State Warriors to close the regular season, but the 6’10” big man may still be up against it when it comes to getting a contract with the franchise next season.

Fortunately for Bassey, there’s a clear path to getting another opportunity with the Warriors, and it may start with taking to the floor again during summer league where he can press an undeniable case with major two-way impact.

Charles Bassey has clear path to getting another deal with Warriors

With Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Quinten Post all a possibility to return, other centers potentially availability in free agency, and Aday Mara a potential draft prospect for the Warriors with their 11th overall pick, it’s hard to see Bassey getting an immediate contract despite his late impression to finish the season.

Instead, he’ll almost certainly have to wait unless he can get a guaranteed contract with another team as a free agent. The good news for Bassey is that Golden State have a history of leaving a roster spot vacant, leaving a possible lure for he and others over the offseason and into training camp.

As much as it’s a less than ideal situation five years into his NBA career, summer league does present an opportunity for a player like Bassey to prove he’s worthy of another deal. We saw a former top 10 pick in Kevin Knox II take a similar path a couple of years ago, turning a summer league appearance into an eventual contract with the Warriors after the Jimmy Butler trade in 2025.

A strong summer league would increase Bassey’s chances of a training camp contract, which could subsequently result in a roster spot with a big showing in preseason. Perhaps he may have to go back to Santa Cruz and bide his time, continuing to dominate at that level to earn another opportunity with Golden State or elsewhere.

Charles Bassey has the skillset to become a long-term NBA player

Bassey has certainly proved himself above the G league level, having averaged 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks on 61% shooting from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range in his 19 games after joining Santa Cruz.

The 25-year-old has the athleticism, strength and size to be a strong interior presence on both ends of the floor, while also displaying enough touch to finish on floaters from a few feet, be a reasonable free-throw shooter, and threaten to develop a workable jump-shot.

Despite those traits and his brief impact with Golden State where he recorded a pair of double-doubles, Bassey might have a way to go to solidify his future at the franchise or at another team over the summer and entering next season.