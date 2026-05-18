Warriors center rumors could hand young player NBA lifeline

The Golden State Warriors face some uncertainty over their center rotation heading into the offseason, but recent rumors could spell good news for a young player hoping to earn another NBA contract this summer.

The Warriors could very well say goodbye to one of Al Horford or Kristaps Porzingis in free agency, seemingly elevating Charles Bassey's hopes of remaining with the franchise after impressive, albeit brief impact to close this past season.

Warriors could hand Charles Bassey another NBA opportunity

There was an assumption that Golden State would look to bring back both Porzingis and Horford for next season. While that still could prove to be the case, Warriors insider Tim Kawakami recently rejected the idea that the franchise could go with the former Celtics duo and fellow veteran Draymond Green.

"You can't bring him (Porzingis) back and go 'Okay, our frontline is now Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green.' Like that, that you can't do...I think we've heard that. We heard (the Warriors) agreeing to that essentially," Kawakami said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.

Given Steve Kerr's acknowledgement that his team need to get younger legs, it would make sense for the front office to follow through on that by adding an infusion of youth and athleticism to a currently old center rotation.

If that's the case, Bassey could be in the box seat to get another opportunity with the Warriors, particularly if Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office don't draft Michigan big man Aday Mara or another center option with the 11th overall pick in next month's draft.

Bassey made the most of his brief opportunity with Golden State to end the season, appearing in the final five games where he recorded two double-doubles and averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 67.7% shooting from the floor.

Charles Bassey could give Warriors what their lacking next season

Bassey embodies the "younger legs" and athleticism that Golden State have publicly declared they need, with the 25-year-old still seemingly improving and capable of being a force in the paint on both ends of the floor.

While yet to play more than 36 games in an NBA season due to limited opportunity, Bassey has averaged nearly 30 minutes during his G League career, including averaging 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in his 17 appearances with the Santa Cruz Warriors this past season.

The Warriors certainly need someone like Bassey, it just remains to be seen whether it's specifically him or another young player that could have more impact or more upside heading into next season.