Warriors champion faces uncertain future after obvious contract decision

Golden State Warriors champion Kevon Looney faces an uncertain future after the New Orleans Pelicans unsurprisingly declined his $8 million team option for next season, making the veteran center an unrestricted free agent.

Looney left the Warriors 12 months ago to sign a two-year, $16 million contract with the Pelicans in free agency, but an underwhelming first year left the franchise with an obvious decision that's now been confirmed by NBA insider Chris Haynes on Friday.

Kevon Looney faces uncertain NBA future after Pelicans departure

The 3x champion suffered a frustrating injury to start the season and never really earned a consistent rotation role, racking up a host of DNPs which resulted in appearing in only 21 games throughout the year where he averaged 2.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.

Looney will now enter free agency where he'll almost assuredly have to settle for a minimum contract. While there's real question marks on whether he can have the sort of on-court impact he once provided for Golden State not too long ago, his veteran leadership and presence in the locker room should be enough for Looney to earn another contract and not have his career ended after 11 seasons.

New Orleans Pelicans are expected to decline the $8M team option on veteran center Kevon Looney, making the 3-time NBA champ an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/U45QTgHWKy — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2026

Looney was drafted by the Warriors with the 30th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, spending a decade at the franchise where he became a beloved member and a valuable piece particularly between 2018 and 2023.

The 30-year-old will be fondly remember for his impact during the 2022 and 2023 playoffs, having developed into undoubtedly one of the best rebounders in the league which remains his strongest skill to this day.

Kevon Looney reunion with Warriors is highly unlikely

While Golden State will need a third center behind Kristaps Porzingis (if he returns) and Al Horford, and although Looney has obvious familiarity with the franchise, a reunion between the two feels highly unlikely.

The Warriors would be better served looking at a younger, high-upside option if veterans Porzingis and Horford are in place, including simply retaining one or both of Quinten Post and Charles Bassey who finished on the roster at the end of this past season.

In fact, it's the NBA champion New York Knicks who are the strongest suitor already for Looney just hours after his Pelicans departure was confirmed. As outlined by The Stein Line on Friday night, Looney previously worked with Knicks head coach Mike Brown for six years at the Warriors, and are in need of a replacement for the likely departure of Mitchell Robinson.