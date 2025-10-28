Warriors championship hopes will skyrocket if rare triple act proves sustainable

Jonathan Kuminga has had his moments with the Golden State Warriors in the last four years, and so too fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody, while Brandin Podziemski's role has usually been the most consistent of the young trio.

Very rarely have Kuminga, Moody and Podziemski all played incredibly well together, but that’s just what the Warriors got on Monday night in an element that could see the team’s title chances explode if it can prove sustainable going forward.

Warriors become whole new threat if young trio play consistently well

Podziemski shook off his early season struggles with 23 points, three rebounds and six assists in the 131-118 victory, having shot 5-of-7 from 3-point range after entering shooting just 30.8% from deep.

Kuminga continued his excellent form with a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 9-of-14 shooting, while Moody capped off the triple act off the bench with 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc in just his second game back from a calf injury.

It was the sort of performance that could drastically lift Golden State’s level, particularly if it can prove sustainable as the season progresses. So often one youngster has shined thanks to another having seen his role reduced, especially when it comes to Kuminga and Moody whose opportunity has fluctuated dramatically through their first four years.

If the Warriors can get a Kuminga + Moody combo surge this season ... that's something they've never had, both of those guys going at the same time. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) October 28, 2025

Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga tonight: pic.twitter.com/dagGGq1JKc — TheWarriorsHouse (@GSWarriorsHouse) October 28, 2025

That’s one of the best collective Podz/Kuminga/Moody games we’ve ever seen.



Decisive Podz, selfless/in-control/engaged Kuminga playing easily his best basketball ever and Moody shot the hell out of it.



Really nice, complementary hoops from the Dubs early this year. — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) October 28, 2025

Tonight was the first game ever where Jonathan Kuminga (25), Brandin Podziemski (23) and Moses Moody (20) all scored at least 20 points in a game for the Warriors — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 28, 2025

Not only does improvement from Kuminga, Moody and Podziemski lessen the talent gap between the Warriors and the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and other top tier championship contenders, but their production during the regular season also crucially reduces the workload on the team’s veteran core.

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green all still did their thing on Monday night, but there wasn’t the overt pressure on them like their so often can be. Curry played less than 30 minutes and Green less than 28, while Butler had an efficient 20 points on just eight shot attempts. The limited workload was particularly important ahead of the second night of a back-to-back against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday, with Al Horford also set to return to provide even more reinforcements.

If the Warriors can get this sort of performance from all three of their young players on a consistent basis, the veterans will have a far greater hope of entering the playoffs in the kind of physical shape that means we could start talking about them as a legitimate title threat capable of taking down the league’s best.