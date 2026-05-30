Warriors have obvious championship path fans won’t want to hear

The Golden State Warriors appear stuck right now. They're not a genuine championship contender, nor do they want to enter rebuilding mode while franchise superstar Stephen Curry remains with the team and as a high level player.

A blockbuster trade for a star could reignite championship hopes, but that doesn't appear forthcoming based on reporting in recent weeks. Instead, the path back to championship contention for the Warriors might be through getting lucky at the lottery after confirmation of the NBA's new anti-tanking reform on Thursday.

Warriors path back to contention isn't what fans will want to hear

The new lottery reform is likely to make teams more conservative when it comes to trading first-round picks, and could mean we see less of the blockbuster trades that can instantly and significantly jolt a team's championship hopes.

Warrior fans won't want to hear it given Curry is still on the roster, but the obvious path may be to head back to the draft and find the next franchise star that won't cost multiple first-round picks and assets like an established star would.

Speaking during Friday's episode of The Ryen Russillo Show, ESPN and Warriors insider Anthony Slater painted a fairly bleak outlook of Golden State's aims in the short-term and heading into next season.

..."You could hear that in Steve Kerr's press conference afterwards about discussing the future of the franchise with Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy and coming to a more realistic understanding that they aren't chasing championships. They're just kind of trying to guide out the Steph Curry era while protecting the future and I believe using the 11th pick," Slater said.

Based on those comments, this sure sounds like a team who will remain around the Play-In Tournament and fringe of the playoffs yet again, particularly given they'll start next season with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody on the sidelines.

Draft lottery reform gives Warriors renewed hope

Being in the Play-In Tournament is not where fans will want a Curry-led team to be, but the flattening of lottery odds gives the franchise renewed hope of landing a top pick if they were to narrowly miss the playoffs again next season.

Acquiring a top three or four pick may be what ultimately drives Golden State back into the championship mix. Who knows, the 11th pick in this year's strong draft could deliver them a franchise-altering piece that drastically changes their trajectory going forward.

The Warriors will try to remain as competitive as possible over the next few years, but it might be a young player not currently on the roster who proves the biggest factor to their next championship tilt.