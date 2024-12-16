Warriors have chance to reunite with former player following Schroder trade

The Golden State Warriors officially acquired Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, sending out De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks in the process.

However, one more minor but potentially important detail did come in the form of the Warriors relinquishing two-way contracted guard Reece Beekman to the Nets as well. The 23-year-old had impressed early in the G League with Santa Cruz, having averaged averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.8 steals in nine games prior to the trade.

The Warriors could reunite with a former player after their trade for Dennis Schroder

Santa Cruz certainly felt Beekman's absence over their back-to-back defeats to the San Diego Clippers at Kasier Permanente Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Despite 22 points and seven rebounds from rookie center Quinten Post, the Warriors were soundly beaten 123-89 on Saturday just hours after reports of Beekman's inclusion in the Schroder trade.

Just hours after the trade became official, Santa Cruz were back in action but suffered the same fate in against the same opposition. Post had another 24 points on a near perfect 10-of-11 shooting, but that couldn't prevent 120-108 loss.

Beekman's departure does open up a two-way spot for the Warriors to fill in the coming days or weeks, with Post and Pat Spencer currently filling two of the three positions. Golden State could go in a number of different directions, including the potential of bringing back a former player.

There are two players that could fill that description, starting with Lester Quinones who appeared in 37 games with the main squad last season. The 24-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers late in the offseason, but appeared in just four NBA games before being waived at the start of the month.

Quinones has since joined the Birmingham Squadron where he's averaged 28 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in three games with his new G League team. Given Golden State had little interest in retaining the young guard during the offseason, and with a host of 6'4" players or below already on the roster, it's hard to see the franchise offering another chance to Quinones.

A player they may have more interest in is Daeqwon Plowden, having waived the 6'6" wing in order to make room for Post in September. Plowden signed with the Atlanta Hawks shortly after but was also waived by them, before sticking around with their G League affiliate where he's averaged 13.8 points and 3.8 rebounds on 37.7% 3-point shooting over 12 games.

Whoever the Warriors go with is unlikely to have too much impact immediately, but it will be fascinating nonetheless given Beekman himself was an intriguing developmental prospect.