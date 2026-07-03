Warriors chasing another Lakers free agent not named LeBron James

Amid their ongoing pursuit of 4x MVP LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly also showing interest in another Los Angeles Lakers forward in Rui Hachimura.

While the focus remains on James and his decision after day three of free agency, Hachimura remains one of the bigger name players left on the market beyond his former Laker teammate.

Warriors showing interest in free agent forward Rui Hachimura

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer in a piece for The Stein Line on Thursday night, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are showing interest in Hachimura amid a likely departure from Los Angeles.

As the market has developed, sources say Hachimura's representation has now been in contact with Minnesota and Golden State as well," Stein and Fischer wrote.

Hachimura would certainly be a helpful piece to Golden State, albeit they'd still lack significant star power if James rejects them in favor of a fairytale homecoming to the Cleveland Cavaliers or another destination.

The 28-year-old would give the Warriors some much needed size and shooting at the three or four spot, having averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds with the Lakers last season on an efficient 51.4% from the floor and 44.3% from 3-point range.

Hachimura improved that production further during the Lakers' 10 playoff games, averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting an incredible 54.9% from the floor and 56.9% from beyond the arc.

He's also the kind of mid-prime player Golden State should be targeting to help balance an older, injury-prone roster, and one that will become even more so if they manage to land the 41-year-old James.

Rui Hachimura could be backup option to LeBron James

Financial restraints mean it's highly unlikely the Warriors are able to acquire both of the Lakers' starting forwards from last season, rather Hachimura is likely a Plan B for them if James heads elsewhere.

While he'd still likely need to take a significant pay cut from the $17 million average salary he was on with the Lakers over the past three seasons, Golden State could promise Hachimura a starting forward spot at least while 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler remains sidelined by injury.

The Warriors are right to show interest in Hachimura and he should absolutely be a free agency target, but that doesn't change the fact he'd be an underwhelming alternative if his signing comes in the aftermath of missing out on James.