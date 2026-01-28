Warriors must choose between legacy and legend as Giannis finally requests trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks. It's the update that the Golden State Warriors have both craved and feared, as they must now come up with an in-season offer that can appeal to Milwaukee's goals and ambitions.

Though it's unclear what the Bucks will be asking for in return for Antetokounmpo, a question beckons: Should the Warriors pair Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry if it means losing Draymond Green?

There's a scenario in which the Warriors could include Jimmy Butler's salary in a trade for Antetokounmpo. The likelihood of the Bucks—or even a third team for that matter—accepting an injured 36-year-old player with $56,832,773 owed to them in 2026-27 is simply difficult to discern.

In the event that Butler can't be moved, Golden State would find it difficult to match the $54,126,450 that Antetokounmpo is owed in 2025-26, if not additional incoming salary.

The harsh reality in that scenario is that there are only two players on the roster other than Butler and Curry making at least $20 million per season. One is Jonathan Kuminga, who would like to be traded himself at $22.5 million. The other is Green at $25,892,857.

Considering Moses Moody at $11,574,075 is the only other player on the roster making at least $10 million, it's thus a real possibility that the Warriors would need to trade Green to land Antetokounmpo.

Warriors might need to trade Draymond Green to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry

From an outside point of view, Golden State should do what it must to create a dynamic duo of Antetokounmpo and Curry. They're both two-time MVPs who have won the Finals MVP award, at least one championship as a team's go-to player, and a mountain of other accolades.

With Antetokounmpo, Curry, and an ideally healthy Butler in 2026-27, the Warriors would have a chance to realistically compete for a championship. They may even be able to do so without Butler in 2025-26.

The hurdle in this conversation, however, is coming to terms with the fact that Green would be traded after 14 decorated seasons with the Warriors. He's been the defensive anchor and a key offensive playmaker during each of Golden State's four championship runs during that time.

With that in mind, it's not just a matter of trading an asset for a superstar in their prime. It's officially concluding the tenure of a player with an all-time team legacy.

The emotional impact of doing so would thus be one of the most difficult elements to manage and process. Most would likely agree that it's a necessary evil, but it'd be difficult to feel particularly comfortable with the way an all-time Warriors great's tenure would be so suddenly ending.

If the goal is to acquire a superstar to help a fellow franchise legend in Curry compete for another title, however, then the conversation of legacy may need to become a complicated subject.